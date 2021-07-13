ICICI Prudential MF trims stake in LIC Housing

-
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) offloaded 1,94,291 equity shares, or 0.04% stake, of LIC Housing Finance on Thursday, 8 July 2021.
Post transaction, ICICI Prudential MF (ICICI Prudential Banking & Financial Services Fund) decreased its stake in LIC Housing Finance to 3.01% from 3.05% held earlier.
The deal was executed in secondary market. The announcement was made post trading hours yesterday, 12 July 2021.
LIC Housing Finance's consolidated net profit skid 9.3% to Rs 384.93 crore on 1.6% rise in total income to Rs 4,979.91 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
LIC Housing Finance is one of the largest housing finance companies in India. As of 31 March 2021, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) held 40.31% stake in the company.
Shares of LIC Housing Finance slipped 0.73% to Rs 458.45 on BSE. The stock hovered in the range of Rs 457.65 to Rs 465.80 so far.
