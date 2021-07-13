Volumes spurt at eClerx Services Ltd counter

eClerx Services Ltd notched up volume of 50922 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 13.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3829 shares

Welspun Corp Ltd, Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd, Raymond Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 July 2021.

eClerx Services Ltd notched up volume of 50922 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 13.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3829 shares. The stock rose 0.51% to Rs.2,110.00. Volumes stood at 3091 shares in the last session.

Welspun Corp Ltd witnessed volume of 14.27 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 6.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.19 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.60% to Rs.157.55. Volumes stood at 8.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd recorded volume of 6.35 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.39 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.20% to Rs.250.30. Volumes stood at 5.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Raymond Ltd clocked volume of 2.17 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 67575 shares. The stock gained 5.89% to Rs.462.40. Volumes stood at 1.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd clocked volume of 1.88 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 65777 shares. The stock lost 5.52% to Rs.343.00. Volumes stood at 75941 shares in the last session.

