ICRA reaffirms issuer ratings for IndInfravit

ICRA has assigned a long-term rating of [ICRA]AAA with Stable outlook to the Rs. 1,385.00-crore bank facilities of the IndInfravit Trust (IndInfravit, or the Trust, or the InvIT) and reaffirmed the long-term rating of [ICRA]AAA with Stable outlook for Rs. 1,675- crore NCD borrowing programme and Issuer rating of the Trust.

The rating assigned to the Rs. 475-crore proposed NCD programme has been reaffirmed at Provisional [ICRA]AAA (Stable) (as denoted by the prefix Provisional before the rating symbol) and is subject to the fulfilment and review of all pending actions/documentation pertaining to the facility rated by ICRA.

The final rating may differ from the provisional rating in case the completed actions/documentation are not in line with ICRA's expectations.

