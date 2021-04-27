Nouryon and Atul commences production at Anaven

-
Nouryon and Atul successfully started production at Anaven, a new joint venture in Gujarat, India, that will help meet the rapidly growing demand in India's agricultural, personal care and pharmaceutical markets.
Anaven is India's largest monochloroacetic acid (MCA) production site, with a current capacity of 32,000 tons of MCA per year, with the possibility of a rapid expansion of up to 60,000 tons per year. MCA is used as an essential raw material for a variety of products, such as adhesives, pharmaceuticals and crop protection chemicals.
Atul consumes a portion of the MCA directly in its own production of crop protection chemicals.
Nouryon, which recently received the Silver Medal by EcoVadis for its sustainability achievements, applied its expertise to build a plant that uses eco-friendly hydrogenation technology and employs the latest sustainability innovations for low energy consumption. The Anaven plant is also the only zero-liquid discharge MCA production site in the world, meaning that zero wastewater exits the plant - a critical factor in India where water is scarce. The plant is also highly focused on continuous safety and was constructed with zero injuries.
Nouryon has MCA plants in the Netherlands, China and Japan, and operates an organic peroxide and metal alkyls production site in Mahad, India.
