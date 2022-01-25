IEX Q3 PAT rises 38% YoY to Rs 80 cr

Indian Energy Exchange reported a 38.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 80.36 crore on a 37.9% rise in net sales to Rs 117.54 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 107.14 crore in Q3 FY22, rising 41.5% from Rs 75.74 crore registered in Q3 FY21. EBITDA grew by 39.3% to Rs 112 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

During the quarter, volumes on the exchange grew by 37% year on year with 27.6 BU volumes traded in Q3 FY22 as compared to 20.1BU in Q3 FY21. The growth in volumes was driven by substantial increase in electricity consumption as well as resurgence of trading in REC's and ESCERT's. The company's real-time market continued to be one of the fastest-growing electricity market segments on the exchange, achieving a growth of 70% year on year with 4.8 BU of volumes traded during the quarter. The green market, including the day ahead and term ahead market, cumulatively traded 1.2 BU during the quarter, and contributed 5% to overall electricity volumes. On the REC front, a total of 38.28 lakh certificates, and a total of 2.86 lakh Energy Saving Certificates traded during the quarter.

On the gas market front, Indian Gas Exchange achieved breakeven, within one year of securing PNGRB authorisation in December 2020. In Q3, IGX recorded trade volumes of 3.6 million MMBtu.

Meanwhile, the company's board approved an interim dividend of Re 1 per share. The board has fixed 4 February 2022 as the record date for the dividend.

IEX is the first and largest energy exchange in India providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) and ESCerts (Energy Saving Certificates).

Shares of IEX were trading 1.77% lower at Rs 236 on BSE.

