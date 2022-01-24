Zomato Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Electrotherm (India) Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Salona Cotspin Ltd and Globalspace Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 January 2022.

Zomato Ltd tumbled 18.42% to Rs 92.8 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 115.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Electrotherm (India) Ltd crashed 16.19% to Rs 132. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23133 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27038 shares in the past one month.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd lost 14.50% to Rs 1703.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47112 shares in the past one month.

Salona Cotspin Ltd plummeted 12.38% to Rs 269.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2716 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9726 shares in the past one month.

Globalspace Technologies Ltd shed 11.41% to Rs 88.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

