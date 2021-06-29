IFCI tumbles after Q4 net loss widens

IFCI slumped 5% to Rs 14.15 after the company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 848.97 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 584.18 crore in Q4 FY20.The PSU company reported a 98.17% drop in total income to Rs 15.76 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 858.99 crore in Q4 FY20. The result was announced after market hours on Monday, 28 June 2021.
The company posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 662.94 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 512.60 crore in Q4 FY20. Provisions & Write offs tumbled 72.1% to Rs 209.33 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
The NBFC registered a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,911.68 crore in the year ended March 2021 (FY21) compared with Rs 223.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 (FY20). Total income slumped 28% to Rs 2,093.81 crore in FY21 over FY20.
IFCI is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) engaged in the business of financing companies. The company is also engaged in providing other credit granting services. Its products and services include financial products and corporate advisory services. Its financial products include debt segment and equity segment.
As of 31 March 2021, the Government of India held 61.02% stake in the company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU