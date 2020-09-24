IIFL Securities to acquire additional 6.25% stake in Giskard Datatech (Trendlyne)

-
IIFL Securities announced that the company further to its present investments in the shares of Giskard Datatech (Trendlyne), has agreed to acquire additional stake of Trendlyne i.e. 6.25% of the share capital on fully diluted basis from one of the existing investor in Trendlyne, pursuant to the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement.
Post-acquisition, IIFL Securities shall hold 20.55% of the share capital of Trendlyne on fully diluted basis.
Pursuant to this Giskard Datatech shall become an Associate of the Company.
