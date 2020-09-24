IIFL Securities to acquire additional 6.25% stake in Giskard Datatech (Trendlyne)

IIFL Securities announced that the company further to its present investments in the shares of Giskard Datatech (Trendlyne), has agreed to acquire additional stake of Trendlyne i.e. 6.25% of the share capital on fully diluted basis from one of the existing investor in Trendlyne, pursuant to the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement.

Post-acquisition, IIFL Securities shall hold 20.55% of the share capital of Trendlyne on fully diluted basis.

Pursuant to this Giskard Datatech shall become an Associate of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)