Maruti Suzuki India launches vehicle subscription program for individuals

In a move to offer easy and flexible car ownership for customers, Maruti Suzuki India today announced the launch of its vehicle subscription program for individuals - Maruti Suzuki Subscribe in Delhi, NCR (Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurugram) and Bengaluru. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe allows a customer to use a new car without actually owning it and by paying an all-inclusive monthly fee that comprehensively covers complete maintenance, insurance and roadside assistance.

Maruti Suzuki has teamed up with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services India, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, Japan, to launch Maruti Suzuki Subscribe for these cities. In this innovation, customers can choose to subscribe a new Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA and a new Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from NEXA.

