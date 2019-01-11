India Likely To Surpass Russia As Third Highest Energy Consuming Country

-
India's GDP is growing at a rate of almost 8% per year, and energy use is growing as well, noted a latest update from the Energy Information Administration's (EIA). In recent years, India has surpassed Japan, Canada, and Germany in energy consumed. As more recent data become available, India is likely to surpass Russia as the third-highest energy consuming country.
From 2000 to 2013, China experienced rapid growth in energy consumption, overtaking the United States as the world's largest energy consumer in 2009.
Since 2013, China has consistently used approximately 40% more energy than the United States. Although growth in China's gross domestic product (GDP) has slowed over this time period, it continues to grow faster than 6% per year compared with relatively flat total energy consumption, demonstrating the country's improvements in energy intensity (GDP per unit energy).
