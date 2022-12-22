India plans to double steel production capacity by 2030

The Union Minister of Steel and Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia has urged the Indian steel industry to move towards green and low carbon emitting production processes. The minister emphasized on the growing role of steel as the foundational force for the development of a nation.

Scindia added that as the fifth largest economy and second largest producer of steel, India needs to also become a responsible and sustainable producer of steel. Talking about the enhanced consumption and production capacities of the nation, the minister said that India has ambitious expansion plans of doubling production capacity by 2030 from the current level of 154 MT to 300 MT, as also envisaged in National Steel Policy 2017. He said that therefore there is a need to strike a balance between Steel Industry's ambitious capacity enhancement targets and work towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of achieving net zero target by 2070.

