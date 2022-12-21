All India Consumer Price Index For Agricultural And Rural Labourers Rises Marginally

The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of November, 2022 increased by 8 points each to stand at 1167 (One thousand one hundred and sixty seven) and 1178 (One thousand one hundred and seventy eight) points respectively. The major contribution towards the rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from food group to the extent of 4.05 & 3.56 points respectively mainly due to increase in prices of rice, wheat-atta, jowar, bajra, pulses, meat goat, mustard-oil, milk, ghee, onion, chillies dry, mixed spices, tea-readymade, etc.

The rise/fall in index varied from State to State. In case of Agricultural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 16 points in 17 States and a decrease of 1 to 9 points in 3 States. Tamil Nadu with 1345 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 912 points stood at the bottom. In case of Rural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 16 points in 18 States and a decrease of 5 to 9 points in 2 States. Tamil Nadu with 1333 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 965 points stood at the bottom.

