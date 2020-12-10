India Reports Less Than 40K New Daily Covid-19 Cases For 11 Days In Row

India has reported less than 40,000 new daily Covid-19 cases for eleven continuous days. In the last 24 hours, only 31,521 persons were found to be COVID positive in the country. India has crossed yet another landmark milestone in the fight against the global pandemic. The cumulative testing has crossed 15 Crores.
A total of 9,22,959 samples were tested in the last 24 hours which has increased India's total cumulative tests to 15,07,59,726. The total recovered cases have surpassed 92.5 lakh (92,53,306) today. The Recovery Rate has improved to 94.74%. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases is steadily increasing and presently stands at 8,881,013.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU