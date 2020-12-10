India Reports Less Than 40K New Daily Covid-19 Cases For 11 Days In Row

India has reported less than 40,000 new daily Covid-19 cases for eleven continuous days. In the last 24 hours, only 31,521 persons were found to be COVID positive in the country. India has crossed yet another landmark milestone in the fight against the global pandemic. The cumulative testing has crossed 15 Crores.

A total of 9,22,959 samples were tested in the last 24 hours which has increased India's total cumulative tests to 15,07,59,726. The total recovered cases have surpassed 92.5 lakh (92,53,306) today. The Recovery Rate has improved to 94.74%. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases is steadily increasing and presently stands at 8,881,013.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)