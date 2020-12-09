India's Covid-19 Tests Approach 15 Crore

The ongoing trend of contraction of India's total active cases continues. The active caseload of the country stands at 3,78,909. The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further shrunk to 3.89%. The daily recoveries exceeding the daily new cases have ensured a total net reduction of the Active Caseload.

A net decline of 4,957 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours. India's total cumulative tests are nearing 15 Cr (14,98,36,767). Keeping in line with its commitment to conduct more than one million tests every day, 10,22,712 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The testing capacity of the country has grown to 15 lakh tests per day. India's testing infrastructure has seen a significant boost with 2,220 labs across the country.

