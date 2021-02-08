India's Active Covid-19 Caseload At Just 1.37% Of Total Positive Cases

India has been recording less than 150 daily deaths continuously for the last 10 days. Only 84 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 17 States/UTs have not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country's active cases decline further to 1,48,609 in the last 24 hours. The active cases of the country now comprise just 1.37% of the total positive cases.11,831 new confirmed cases were recorded in the last 24 hours in the country. A total of 11,904 new recoveries were registered in the same period.

