India current economic situation significantly worse when compared to a year ago: RBI Survey

-
ALSO READ
India's Consumer Confidence Remained Very Low In November Says RBI
RBI Launches September 2020 Round Of Consumer Confidence Survey
Data For October 2020 Brightened Near-term Outlook For Indian economy Says RBI
Australia Market ends 2.6% up
Market trades sideways; PSU banks advance for 4th day
-
Consumer confidence has picked up this year, although households and companies view the current economic situation as significantly worse than a year ago, according to a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) survey released on Friday. Consumers perceived that the current economic situation was significantly worse when compared to a year ago, but it improved from November 2020 round of the survey. The current situation index (CSI) continued to improve from its all-time low registered in September. Weak sentiments emanated from downbeat perception on the major parameters, viz., general economic situation, employment scenario, price levels and household incomes, when compared to a year ago.
Going forward, consumers expect improvement in general economic situation and employment conditions during the next one year. While consumer confidence for January remained low at 55.5 points, it was higher than November's 52.3 points. However, for the year ahead consumer confidence showed an improvement in January 2021, to 117.1 points, up from 115.9 points in November 2020, reflecting optimism. Overall spending remains in positive territory on the back of buoyant essential spending; over 70 per cent of respondents expect non-essential spending to remain similar or decline over the next one year. After reaching the historical low in May 2020 round around the peak of Covid-19 related lockdown and restrictions, the future expectations index (FEI) increased for four successive quarters and stood at 117.1 in January 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU