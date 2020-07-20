India's Case Fatality Rate (CFR) Falls Below 2.5% For The First Time

India's COVID-19 case fatality rate is "progressively falling" and is currently at 2.49 per cent, which is one of the lowest in the world, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The focused efforts of Centre and State/UT governments on efficient clinical management of hospitalized cases have ensured that India's Case Fatality Rate has fallen below 2.5%. With effective Containment Strategy, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols based on holistic Standard of Care approach, the Case Fatality Rate has significantly dipped. India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world. At the ground level, frontline health workers like ASHAs and ANMs have done a commendable job of managing the migrant population and to enhance awareness at the community level. As a result, there are 29 States and UTs with CFR lower than the India average. 5 States and UTs have a CFR of Zero. 14 States and UTs have a CFR of less than 1%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)