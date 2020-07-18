India's forex reserves rises to US$ 516.362 billion as on 03 July 2020

India's forex reserves jumps by US$ 3.108 billion in the week ended 03 July

India's foreign exchange reserves increased by US$ 3.11 billion to US$ 516.36 billion in the week ended 03 July 2020. The foreign exchange reserves had stood at US$ 513.25 a week ago.

Within the foreign exchange reserves, the foreign currency assets moved up to US$ 475.64 billion in the week ended 03 July 2020 from US$ 473.26 billion a week ago.

The gold asset also improved to US$ 34.73 billion from US$ 34.02 billion a week ago. SDRs were flat at US$ 1.45 billion in the week ended 03 July 2020.

India's foreign exchange reserves jumped by US$ 38.56 billion over March 2020, while galloped US$ 87.57 billion over a year ago level.

