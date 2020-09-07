India's Covid-19 Recoveries Cross 32.5 Lakh

According to an official update today, India's total recovered cases have crossed 32.5 lakh today, with 69,564 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours. This has resulted in the Recovery Rate touching 77.31%. The Case Fatality Rate has been falling too, currently standing at a new low of 1.70%.

Supervised isolation in homes and facility settings, following effective Standard of Care protocol, has hugely aided recovery of mild and moderate cases. Five States are contributing 60% of total cases with Maharashtra at the top with 21.6%, followed by Andhra Pradesh (11.8%), Tamil Nadu (11.0%), Karnataka (9.5%) and Uttar Pradesh at 6.3%. Maharashtra also contributed 26.76% of the active cases in the country, followed by Andhra Pradesh (11.30%), Karnataka (11.25%),Uttar Pradesh (6.98%) and Tamil Nadu (5.83%). These 5 States presently contribute 62% of total active cases.

