India's Covid-19 Recoveries Hit 1.06 Crore

The Active Covid-19 cases in the country are showing a consistent decline. India's total Active Caseload has dropped to 1.36 lakh (1,36,872) today. The present active caseload now consists of just 1.25% of India's total Positive Cases. More than 1.06 Cr (1,06,33,025) people have recovered so far.

A total of 11,805 patients have recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours. India's Recovery Rate of 97.32% is amongst the highest in the world. The difference between the recovered and active cases has further increased to 1,04,96,153 today. In another positive development, 31 States/UTs have reported Recovery Rate more than the national average. Daman & Diu & Dadra & Nagar Haveli have a recovery rate of 99.88%.

