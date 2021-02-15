India's Active Covid-19 Caseload At Just 1.28% Of Total Positive Cases

India's total Active Caseload currently stands at 1.39 lakh (1,39,637) today. The active caseload consists of 1.28% of India's total Positive Cases. 33 States & UTs have reported less than 5,000 active cases in the last 24 hours.

Tripura and Daman & Diu & Dadra & Nagar Haveli currently have only 2 active cases each. Eighteen States/UTs have not reported any deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Assam, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Sikkim, A&N Islands, Ladakh (UT), Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and D&D & D&N.

