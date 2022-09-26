India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 217.68 crores

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 217.68 Cr (2,17,68,35,714) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022.

So far, more than 4.09 Cr (4,09,40,886) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)