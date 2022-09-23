JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Thomas Cook (India) introduces range of holiday products for Bhutan
Business Standard

Private sector holds responsibility towards addressing challenges laid by climate change

Capital Market 

Shoko Noda, Resident Representative, UNDP emphasized on the collapse of biodiversity, displacement of ecosystem, damage to marine ecosystem and recommended for a holistic approach by widening the interventions on climate change from adaptation and mitigation to biodiversity conservation.

Addressing 13th India Climate Policy and Business Conclave, organized by FICCI with support from MoEFCC, GoI, Noda said the climate change should now be called 'Climate Crisis' to understand the threat and vulnerabilities it brings to the lives. Noda also acknowledged that the private sector is the driving force behind India's economic growth and therefore the private sector holds further responsibility towards addressing the challenges laid by climate change.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 11:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU