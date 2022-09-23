Private sector holds responsibility towards addressing challenges laid by climate change

Shoko Noda, Resident Representative, UNDP emphasized on the collapse of biodiversity, displacement of ecosystem, damage to marine ecosystem and recommended for a holistic approach by widening the interventions on climate change from adaptation and mitigation to biodiversity conservation.

Addressing 13th India Climate Policy and Business Conclave, organized by FICCI with support from MoEFCC, GoI, Noda said the climate change should now be called 'Climate Crisis' to understand the threat and vulnerabilities it brings to the lives. Noda also acknowledged that the private sector is the driving force behind India's economic growth and therefore the private sector holds further responsibility towards addressing the challenges laid by climate change.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)