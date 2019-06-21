India's forex reserves declines by US$ 1.35 billion in the week ended 14 June

Forex reserves eases to US$ 422.2 billion as on 14 June 2019

India's declined by US$ 1.35 billion to US$ 422.20 billion in the week ended 14 June 2019. The had stood at US$ 423.55 a week ago.

Within the foreign exchange reserves, the foreign currency assets dipped to US$ 394.45 billion in the week ended 14 June 2019 from US$ 395.80 billion a week ago. The gold asset were flat at US$ 22.96 billion from US$ 22.96 billion a week ago. SDRs were flat at US$ 1.45 billion in the week ended 14 June 2019.

India's increased by US$ 9.33 billion over March 2019, while jumped US$ 12.13 billion over a year ago level, mainly driven by the increase in foreign currency assets.

