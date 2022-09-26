JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Nifty ends tad above 17,000 mark; IT shares outperform
Business Standard

India's Forex Reserves Fall For Seventh Week Says RBI

Capital Market 

India's foreign exchange reserves fell for a seventh straight week, dropping to $545.652 billion in the week to September 16, Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

The foreign exchange reserves stood at $550.871 billion at the end of the previous week, down $5.2 billion. In the week ending September 16, the foreign currency assets stood at $484.901 billion, gold reserves at $38.186 billion and special drawing rights at $17.686 billion.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 15:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU