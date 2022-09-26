India's Forex Reserves Fall For Seventh Week Says RBI

India's foreign exchange reserves fell for a seventh straight week, dropping to $545.652 billion in the week to September 16, Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

The foreign exchange reserves stood at $550.871 billion at the end of the previous week, down $5.2 billion. In the week ending September 16, the foreign currency assets stood at $484.901 billion, gold reserves at $38.186 billion and special drawing rights at $17.686 billion.

