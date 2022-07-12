India's Industrial production growth at 19.6% in May

India's factory output, measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), witnessed a growth of 19.6% in May 2022.

IIP grew 7.1% in April 2022.

The manufacturing sector recorded a growth of 20.6% in May. The mining sector rose by 10.9% and the electricity sector climbed 23.5%.

IIP is an index that details out the growth of various sectors in the economy.

Release of the Index for June 2022 will be on Friday, 12 August 2022.

