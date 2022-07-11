RBI forms arrangement for settling trade payments in INR

-
ALSO READ
Shriram Transport Finance Company receives RBI nod for scheme of arrangement and amalgamation
Suumaya Industries Limited reports consolidated revenues of INR 1,012 Crores and PAT of INR 96 Crores for Q3 FY2021-22; for the Nine Months period the Revenues were INR 11,020 Crores and PAT of INR 691 Crores
Board of Bajaj Electricals approves scheme of arrangement
Adani Ports update on composite scheme of arrangement
India, Japan Renew Bilateral Swap Arrangement
-
Before putting in place this mechanism, Authorised Dealer (AD) banks shall require prior approval from the Foreign Exchange Department of Reserve Bank of India, Central Office at Mumbai.
All exports and imports under this arrangement may be denominated and invoiced in INR. Exchange rate between the currencies of the two trading partner countries may be market determined.
For settlement of trade transactions with any country, AD bank in India may open Special Rupee Vostro Accounts of correspondent bank/s of the partner trading country.
In order to allow settlement of international trade transactions through this arrangement, it has been decided that Indian importers undertaking imports through this mechanism shall make payment in INR which shall be credited into the Special Vostro account of the correspondent bank of the partner country, against the invoices for the supply of goods or services from the overseas seller/supplier.
Indian exporters, undertaking exports of goods and services through this mechanism, shall be paid the export proceeds in INR from the balances in the designated Special Vostro account of the correspondent bank of the partner country.
The export / import undertaken and settled in this manner shall be subject to usual documentation and reporting requirements.
Indian exporters may receive advance payment against exports from overseas importers in Indian rupees through the above Rupee Payment Mechanism.
'Set-off' of export receivables against import payables in respect of the same overseas buyer and supplier with facility to make/receive payment of the balance of export receivables/import payables, if any, through the Rupee Payment Mechanism may be allowed.
Issue of Bank Guarantee for trade transactions, undertaken through this arrangement, is permitted subject to adherence to provisions of FEMA Notification No. 8, as amended from time to time and the provisions of Master Direction on Guarantees & Co-acceptances.
The Rupee surplus balance held may be used for permissible capital and current account transactions in accordance with mutual agreement.
The balance in Special Vostro Accounts can be used for Payments for projects and investments; Export/Import advance flow management; Investment in Government Treasury Bills, Government securities, etc. in terms of extant guidelines and prescribed limits, subject to FEMA and similar statutory provision.
For approval, the bank of a partner country may approach an AD bank in India for opening of Special INR VOSTRO account. The AD bank will seek approval from RBI with details of the arrangement. AD bank maintaining the special Vostro Account shall ensure that the correspondent bank is not from a country or jurisdiction in the updated FATF Public Statement on High Risk & Non Co-operative Jurisdictions on which FATF has called for counter measures.
The above instructions shall come into force with immediate effect, RBI said.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU