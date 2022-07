Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that incentives will be given to the State Governments for successful auctioning of mines and those who have identified potential mineral blocks.

This will inspire other States to perform better in the mining sector. He said that successful States will be rewarded during the National Conclave on Mines &Minerals to be held in New Delhi tomorrow.

