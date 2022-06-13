India's Industrial production growth at 7.1% in April

India's factory output, measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), accelerated by 7.1% in April as against 1.9% in March 2022.

According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation data released on Friday (10 June), the growth in IIP data during April is led by all the sectors.

The manufacturing sector recorded a growth of 6.3% in April.

The mining sector rose by 7.8% and the electricity sector climbed 11.8%.

IIP is an index that details out the growth of various sectors in the economy.

IIP data for May 2022 will release on Tuesday, 12 July 2022.

