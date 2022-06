World Bank Trims India GDP Estimate

The World Bank has trimmed its growth forecast for India for the current financial year to 7.5%, marking a 1.2 percentage points cut down from its previous forecast of 8.7%. World Bank said it cut India's GDP growth forecast due to rising inflation, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical tensions.

The bank now sees India's growth slowing further to 7.1% in FY24. This is 30 basis points higher than the previous forecast of 6.8%. For FY25, GDP growth has been kept at 6.5%.

