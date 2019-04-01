India's Media & Entertainment Sector To Record CAGR Of 11.7%

India's per and entertainment spending will be capped at a 32 dollars by 2021 compared to 222 dollars in and 2,260 dollars in the United States, according to an ASSOCHAM-PwC joint study. However, is one of the fastest growing entertainment and in the world, with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2017 to 2022, growing from 30,363.72 million USD (19,78,045 million INR) in 2017 to 52,683.15 million USD (34,32,044 million INR) in 2022. It is set to be in the top 10 entertainment and globally by 2021 in terms of absolute numbers, noted ASSOCHAM-PwC joint study on 'Video on Demand: Entertainment reimagined'.

With multiple platforms to choose from, consumers are spoilt for choice. However, OTT platforms do not just compete amongst themselves, but also with DTH players. In recent times, there have been new opportunities or areas of growth for VoD services. With increasing traffic in metro cities, the time spent on viewing videos is also on the rise. aggregators have installed tablets inside their cabs with a wide range of curated content for passengers at no additional cost, noted the joint study.

Globally, the OTT landscape is projected to grow at 10.1% from a base of 36,021.11 million USD (23,46,595 million INR) in 2017 to 58,369.29 million (3,802,467 million INR) in 2022. The VoD market is well established in many markets such as the USA. Though the USA will remain the largest OTT market globally over the next 5 years, strong growth rates in SVOD platforms globally will reduce its dominance. Cord cutting has been slower than expected, but it is still happening at a much faster rate than in like In markets like the USA, to access television content has increased drastically.



However, consumers are also increasingly overwhelmed by the sheer proliferation of available services. On the other hand, the relative lack of options is comforting for the OTT industry as more and more consumers get inclined towards bundled services. In developing markets like India, television and OTT will continue to coexist in the near future, with television continuing to hold the larger piece of the pie. Although cord cutting is far from becoming a widespread phenomenon in the country, OTT services will ride on the cord-never audience as the majority of the country's population is under the age of 35.

The coming generations would directly get hooked to VoD as opposed to previous generations, which started with television as the main source of entertainment. While in developed like the USA, a majority of VoD consumers access paid content through the largest player, Netflix, in India, Hotstar leads the market, with a majority of its viewers coming onto the platform to watch content for free. India's immediate neighbour is the second largest OTT market in the world.

