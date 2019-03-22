India's forex reserves jumps by US$ 3.60 billion in the week ended 15 March

Forex reserves rises to US$ 405.6 billion as on 15 March 2019

India's surged by US$ 3.60 billion to US$ 405.64 billion in the week ended 15 March 2019. The had stood at US$ 402.04 a week ago.

Within the foreign exchange reserves, the foreign currency assets rose to US$ 377.77 billion in the week ended 15 March 2019 from US$ 374.23 billion a week ago. The gold asset also moved up marginally to US$ 23.41 billion from US$ 23.37 billion a week ago. SDRs were flat at US$ 1.46 billion in the week ended 15 March 2019.

India's have dipped by US$ 18.91 billion over March 2018 and US$ 15.70 billion over a year ago level, mainly driven by the decline in foreign currency assets.

