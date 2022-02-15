India's Merchandise Exports, Imports Surge

India's overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in January 2022 are estimated to be USD 61.41 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 36.76 per cent over the same period last year and a positive growth of 38.90 per cent over January 2020. Overall imports in January 2022 are estimated to be USD 67.76 Billion, exhibiting a slower rate of growth of 30.54 per cent over the same period last year and a positive growth of 30.19 per cent over January 2020.

Merchandise exports in January 2022 were USD 34.50 Billion, as compared to USD 27.54 Billion in January 2021, exhibiting a positive growth of 25.28 per cent. As compared to January 2020, exports in January 2022 exhibited a positive growth of 33.45 per cent. Merchandise imports in January 2022 were USD 51.93 Billion, which is an increase of 23.54 per cent over imports of USD 42.03 Billion in January 2021. Imports in January 2022 have registered a positive growth of 26.19 per cent in comparison to January 2020.

The merchandise trade balance for January 2022 was estimated at USD (-)17.42 Billion as against USD (-) 14.49 Billion in January 2021, which is a decline of (-) 20.23 per cent. As compared to January 2020 (USD (-) 15.30 Billion), trade balance in January 2022 exhibited a negative growth of (-) 13.91 per cent.

Merchandise export for the period April-January 2021-22 was USD 335.88 Billion as against USD 228.92 Billion during the period April-January 2020-21, registering a positive growth of 46.73 per cent. As compared to April-January 2019-20, exports in April-January 2021-22 exhibited a positive growth of 27.17 per cent.

Merchandise import for the period April-January 2021-22 was USD 495.75 Billion as against USD 304.79 Billion during the period April-January 2020-21, registering a positive growth of 62.65 per cent. Imports in April-January 2021-22 have registered a positive growth of 22.31 per cent in comparison to April-January 2019-20.

The merchandise trade balance for April-January 2021-22 was estimated at USD (-) 159.87 Billion as against USD (-) 75.87 Billion in April-January 2020-21, which is a decline of (-) 110.71 per cent. As compared to April-January 2019-20 (USD (-) 141.21 Billion), trade balance in April-January 2021-22 exhibited a negative growth of (-) 13.21 per cent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)