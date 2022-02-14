Finance Minister Addresses Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India

Finance minister Nirmala addressed the Directors of the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India on Monday. The Hon'ble Finance Minister in her address outlined the thinking behind the Union Budget 2022-23 and the priorities of the Government. Complimenting the Finance Minister on the Budget, the Board members made various suggestions for consideration of the Government. The Board in its meeting reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges. Sitharaman said the central bank and the government are on board regarding digital currencies. She said the discussions with the RBI regarding the CBDC were going on prior to the Budget announcement, and they are continuing. It was the 593rd meeting of the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India held at New Delhi under the Chairmanship of Shri Shaktikanta Das, Governor.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU