Finance Minister Addresses Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India

Finance minister Nirmala addressed the Directors of the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India on Monday. The Hon'ble Finance Minister in her address outlined the thinking behind the Union Budget 2022-23 and the priorities of the Government. Complimenting the Finance Minister on the Budget, the Board members made various suggestions for consideration of the Government. The Board in its meeting reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges. Sitharaman said the central bank and the government are on board regarding digital currencies. She said the discussions with the RBI regarding the CBDC were going on prior to the Budget announcement, and they are continuing. It was the 593rd meeting of the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India held at New Delhi under the Chairmanship of Shri Shaktikanta Das, Governor.

