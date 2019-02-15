India's services exports rises 12% in December 2018

Services trade surplus improves 6.6% to US$ 6.55 billion in December 2018

As per the data released by the Reserve Bank of India, India's services exports increased 12.0% to US$ 17.93 billion in December 2018 over December 2017. Meanwhile, India's services imports jumped 15.4% to US$ 11.38 billion in December 2018.

India's services trade surplus improved 6.6% to US$ 6.55 billion in December 2018 from US$ 6.15 billion in December 2017.

India's services trade surplus improved 14.5% to US$ 58.33 billion in April-December 2018 over a year ago, with India's services exports rising 21.1% to US$ 152.49 billion. Services imports moved up 25.6% to US$ 94.16 billion in April-December 2018.

