Prime Minister to visit Maharashtra to launch various projects

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will visit Yavatmal and Dhule, in Maharashtra, on 16 February 2019. He will unveil multiple projects in the state.

PM will inaugurate Eklavya Model Residential School, at Nanded through the press of button. The school has a total capacity of 420 students with the state of the art facilities. It will help in improving quality of education amongst tribal students and also provide an avenue for their overall growth and personal development.

PM will hand over the keys to selected beneficiaries for the e-Gruh Pravesh of houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

PM will flag-off Ajni (Nagpur) - Train through video link. The train comprises of three tier air conditioned coaches and will provide overnight service between and The foundation stone of roads under central road fund (CRF) will be laid through the press of button.

PM will also distribute certificates/ cheques under State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM) to women SHGs. MSRLM aims at social mobilization towards financial inclusion which help in ensuring farm and non-farm livelihoods opportunity through facilitation of door-step delivery of

PM will later visit in There he will inaugurate Lower Panazara medium Project under PMKSY. The Project was included in Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchan Yojana (PMKSY) in 2016-17. It has a total water storage capacity of 109.31 MCum with Irrigation Potential of 7585 hectares benefitting about 21 villages of district.

PM will lay foundation stone of Sulwade Jamphal Kanoli Lift Irrigation Scheme. This scheme envisages lifting 9.24 TMC of flood water from in 124 days of monsoon season. It is proposed to irrigate 33367 hectares area of about 100 villages of Dhule district.

Foundation stone of Water Supply Scheme under AMRUT will be laid by PM. It will ensure water availability to boost industrial and commercial growth.

He will lay foundation stone of Dhule-Nardana railway Line and - Manmad 3rd Railway Line. PM will Flag-off Bhusaval - Bandra Khandesh Express Train through video link. It is an overnight train and will provide direct connectivity between and The train will run three days a week.

He will inaugurate Jalgaon-Udhana Doubling and electrification Rail Project. The project will increase the capacity of ferrying passengers as well as goods. It will act as a catalyst for development of Nandurbar, Vyara, Dharangaon and other places on the section.

