India stands committed to reduce Emissions Intensity of its GDP by 45 percent by 2030: Ministry Of Environment, Forest And Climate Change

The Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey said as per the updated NDC submitted to UNFCCC in August 2022, India stands committed to reduce Emissions Intensity of its GDP by 45 percent by 2030, from 2005 level; achieve about 50 percent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030, with the help of transfer of technology and low-cost international finance including from Green Climate Fund; and put forward and further propagate a healthy and sustainable way of living based on traditions and values of conservation and moderation, through a mass movement for 'LIFE'- 'Lifestyle for Environment' as a key to combating climate change. The NDC update is also a step towards achieving India's long term goal of reaching net-zero by 2070; for which India has prepared and submitted a separate framework document titled 'India's Long-term Low Carbon Development Strategy' to the secretariat of the UNFCCC in November 2022.

