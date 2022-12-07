India to make significant investment in R&D for vaccine development

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh said, India will make significant investment in R&D to develop a roadmap for design and delivery of vaccine development for future pandemic. In his message to the two-day International meet on Preparedness for Future Epidemics: Is India ready to meet the CEPI 100 days vaccine challenge?, Singh said, while efforts are still on to uncover findings about the COVID-19 and the epidemiological models, India is ready to invest in future challenges.

He noted further that the Department of Biotechnology was at the center of pandemic response and took unprecedented steps to curb the threat posed by COVID 19. He said, DBT was aided very ably, by its 14 autonomous institutes, the primary lead taken by THSTI as it quickly set up patient cohorts, bioassay systems, immune and cellular response assays, animal studies required for vaccine development, and supported vaccine industry in developing India's first DNA and protein subunit vaccine Corbevax.

