New tropical cyclone likely to form over Bay of Bengal: IMD

A low pressure area over south Andaman Sea is likely to concentrate into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal by 6 December evening.
It will intensify further gradually into a Cyclonic Storm and reach Southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by 8th December morning, IMD said.
A heavy spell of rainfall is expected over north Tamil Nadu, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during 7th-9th December 2022.
The cyclonic storm will be named 'Cyclone Mandous', the name which is given by the United Arab Emirates which means a treasure box in the Arabic language. The cyclone is likely to cross the coast on 8th December.
