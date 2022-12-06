New tropical cyclone likely to form over Bay of Bengal: IMD

The India Meteorological Department has said that a new tropical cyclone is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal and is going to impact Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh.

A low pressure area over south Andaman Sea is likely to concentrate into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal by 6 December evening.

It will intensify further gradually into a Cyclonic Storm and reach Southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by 8th December morning, IMD said.

A heavy spell of rainfall is expected over north Tamil Nadu, south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during 7th-9th December 2022.

The cyclonic storm will be named 'Cyclone Mandous', the name which is given by the United Arab Emirates which means a treasure box in the Arabic language. The cyclone is likely to cross the coast on 8th December.

