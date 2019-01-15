Indiabulls Ventures Ltd gains for third straight session

Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 393.9, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 51.59% in last one year as compared to a 1.3% gain in and a 8.39% gain in the Financial Services index.

Ventures Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 393.9, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.95% on the day, quoting at 10839.3. The Sensex is at 36178.04, up 0.91%. Ventures Ltd has gained around 0.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has gained around 1.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11589.9, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 295.57 based on earnings ending September 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)