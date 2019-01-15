Indo Tech Transformers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
R S Software (India) Ltd, Fineotex Chemical Ltd, Trejhara Solutions Ltd and Nila Spaces Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 January 2019.
Indo Tech Transformers Ltd surged 17.21% to Rs 133.15 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 7823 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4704 shares in the past one month.
R S Software (India) Ltd spiked 13.76% to Rs 37.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31832 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11209 shares in the past one month.
Fineotex Chemical Ltd soared 12.36% to Rs 45.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34091 shares in the past one month.
Trejhara Solutions Ltd rose 9.46% to Rs 46.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 72580 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 851 shares in the past one month.
Nila Spaces Ltd exploded 9.18% to Rs 4.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.94 lakh shares in the past one month.
