Indiabulls Ventures Ltd Partly Paid Up leads gainers in 'B' group

Nitin Spinners Ltd, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd and Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 June 2020.

Indiabulls Ventures Ltd Partly Paid Up soared 20.00% to Rs 39.9 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86178 shares in the past one month.

Nitin Spinners Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 44.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 68133 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5498 shares in the past one month.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 478.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 83039 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18687 shares in the past one month.

Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd gained 19.96% to Rs 23.98. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31149 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6135 shares in the past one month.

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd rose 19.93% to Rs 52.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33891 shares in the past one month.

