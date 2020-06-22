Volumes jump at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 11.46 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.90 lakh shares

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 June 2020.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd saw volume of 11.46 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.90 lakh shares. The stock increased 24.00% to Rs.507.30. Volumes stood at 1.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd clocked volume of 2099 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 447 shares. The stock gained 5.27% to Rs.1,471.90. Volumes stood at 1052 shares in the last session.

Cipla Ltd registered volume of 7.68 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.79 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.31% to Rs.664.55. Volumes stood at 2.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd clocked volume of 88752 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23006 shares. The stock gained 5.21% to Rs.149.30. Volumes stood at 68548 shares in the last session.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd saw volume of 11.93 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.69 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.71% to Rs.81.30. Volumes stood at 13.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)