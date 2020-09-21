Indiamart Intermesh allots 1.72 lakh equity shares under ESOS

On 19 September 2020

Indiamart Intermesh on 19 September 2020 has allotted:

a) 37,602 (Thirty-Seven Thousand Six Hundred and Two) Equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each pursuant to exercise of Stock Options under Indiamart Employee Stock Option Scheme2015.

b) 1,35,000 (One Lakh Thirty-Five Thousand) Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10/- each to the Indiamart Employee Benefit Trust at Rs. 10/- per share for facilitating exercise of Stock Appreciation Rights under Indiamart Employee Stock Benefit Scheme- 2018.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 28,94,16,660/- (2,89,41,666 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each) to Rs. 29,11,42,680/- (2,91,14,268 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each).

