HCL Technologies to acquire Australia based DWS Group

HCL Technologies announced its intent to acquire DWS Limited (ASX: DWS), a leading Australian IT, business and management consulting group.

As the IT industry continues to evolve and the growing demand for digital strategies increases, DWS, with over 700 employees and offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Canberra, delivers business and technology innovation to large clients across a spectrum of verticals.

The DWS Group, with FY20 revenue at A$ 167.9 million, provides a wide range of IT services including Digital Transformation, Application development & support, Program & Project Management and Consulting. The acquisition of DWS will strongly enhance HCL's contribution to Digital initiatives in Australia and New Zealand while strengthening HCL's client portfolio across key industries.

