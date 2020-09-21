JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

RITES announces share buyback worth upto Rs 257 crore

HCL Tech scales record high on plan to acquire DWS
Business Standard

HCL Technologies to acquire Australia based DWS Group

Capital Market 

HCL Technologies announced its intent to acquire DWS Limited (ASX: DWS), a leading Australian IT, business and management consulting group.

As the IT industry continues to evolve and the growing demand for digital strategies increases, DWS, with over 700 employees and offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Canberra, delivers business and technology innovation to large clients across a spectrum of verticals.

The DWS Group, with FY20 revenue at A$ 167.9 million, provides a wide range of IT services including Digital Transformation, Application development & support, Program & Project Management and Consulting. The acquisition of DWS will strongly enhance HCL's contribution to Digital initiatives in Australia and New Zealand while strengthening HCL's client portfolio across key industries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 21 2020. 09:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU