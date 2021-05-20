Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys provides operations update

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys announced that the company has shut down one furnace and advanced the maintenance schedule of another furnace on account of oxygen shortage; together they represent 20% of installed capacity.

However, an exemption for ferro alloys industry has been announced and the company expects oxygen supply to resume soon.

