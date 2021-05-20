Equitas Small Finance Bank offers online process for NRI account opening

-
-
Equitas Small Finance Bank has now become the first Small Finance Bank to offer its NRI customer segment the ease of account opening online. The company will also be the only one in the Small Finance Bank sector to have Virtual Relationship Managers based on time zones.
The online process of account opening for NRIs can done via smart phone or computer connected to Internet.
The applicants will have a span of 90 days to courier documents after account opening. With this pioneering move, Equitas Small Finance Bank is seamlessly increasing opportunities for its NRI account holders to manage their investments, deposits and the income earned in India. The Equitas Net Banking would also facilitate investment in mutual funds and Portfolio Management Services for the NRI account holders.
Through Banking alliances, Equitas Bank also offers online and offline remittance facilities to its NRI customers at the best exchange rates thereby making it easier and beneficial to transfer their overseas earnings to India seamlessly.
