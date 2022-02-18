Indian Oil Corporation raises Rs 1500 cr via NCD issuance

Indian Oil Corporation has issued 15000, 6.14% Unsecured, Listed, Rated, Taxable, Redeemable, Non-convertible Debentures (Series - XXI) of Rs.10,00,000 each aggregating to Rs. 1500 crore on Private Placement basis on 18 February 2022.

The funds raised through this issue will be utilized for, inter alia, refinancing of existing borrowing and/or funding of Capital Expenditure of the Company, including recoupment of expenditure already incurred and/or for any other purpose in the ordinary course of business of the issuer.

