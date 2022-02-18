Coal India total coal despatch stands at 575 MTs till date

-
Coal India announced that with almost a month and a half before FY22 draws to an end, the company as on 16 February 2022 has already raced ahead of the total coal despatch of FY21.
Coal India has supplied 575 MTs of coal during this period bettering the annual despatch of 574.5 MTs in financial year 2021.
Till 16 February 2022, the company's despatch to power plants of the country was up 468.4 MTs compared to 381 MTs of corresponding period of last year, posting 23% growth.
Coal India aims to scale up its supplies to the regulated power sector to 548 MTs ending 2021-22 as per the projection of central electricity authority.
This would mean a whopping 103 MT volume jump compared to power sector's despatch of 445 MTs in FY21.
The company's average despatch to non-power sector is 3.32 lakh tonnes per day so far in the current fiscal which is the normal average. With sufficient coal availability and production looking up , meeting the average despatch of the non-regulated sector will not be an issue.
Coal India's current coal production is at 2.3 MTs / day and expected to scale up to 2.6 MTs / day and above in the high yielding month of March.
