Indices may open higher

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 62 points at the opening bell.

On the macro front, India's exports increased 5.99% year-on-year to $27.58 billion in September, according to the government data released on October 15. Exports stood at $26.02 billion in September 2019. The country's imports declined 19.6% to $30.31 billion in September. It was $37.69 billion in the same month last year. The trade deficit in September was $2.72 billion, compared to $11.67 billion in the year-ago month.

Overseas, Asian stocks are mostly subdued on Friday, with dampened sentiment on the coronavirus front. European governments reinstate pandemic restrictions to curb a second wave of the coronavirus. France has declared a public health state of emergency and the U.K. is nearing a second national lockdown.

In US, stocks fell for a third day in a row on Thursday as hope for a U.S. coronavirus stimulus deal continues to decrease while infections across Europe are on the rise.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reportedly told that he and President Donald Trump are committed to getting a stimulus deal done and that while it will be hard to get one done before the election, they will keep trying.

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 898,000 for the week ended October 10, compared to 845,000 in the prior week, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

Back home, the domestic equity benchmarks crashed on Thursday with the Nifty slipping below the 11,700 mark. Selling was broad based with banks shares losing the most. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slumped 1066.33 points or 2.61% at 39,728.41. The Nifty 50 index tumbled 290.70 points or 2.43% at 11,680.35.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 604.07 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were also net sellers to the tune of Rs 808.29 crore in the Indian equity market on 15 October, provisional data showed.

